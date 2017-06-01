Irate home owner allegedly tackles man

ALREADY charged and on bail over a series of thefts, Stephen Zivkovic is back in custody after he was allegedly chased and tackled by an irate home owner on Friday.

Zivkovic was subsequently charged with a new offence: seriously assaulting a person aged over 60.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Zivkovic had previously pleaded guilty to a large number of burglaries.

As a dishevelled Zivkovic sat in the dock mumbling to himself during the brief proceedings, Ms Merrin sought a report on his mental health.

Zivkovic was remanded in custody and his matters adjourned to late June.