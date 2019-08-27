Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wang said the fact that Iran had stuck to the agreement ought to be recognised
Wang said the fact that Iran had stuck to the agreement ought to be recognised
Politics

Iran has 'stuck to' nuclear deal: China

27th Aug 2019 3:53 PM

IRAN is "faithfully implementing" the international nuclear agreement, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Jawad Zarif in Beijing.

Zarif arrived in Beijing on Monday following a surprise visit to the Group of Seven summit in France, which appeared to take the US President Donald Trump by surprise.

The US has abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal which Tehran signed with major global powers.

Wang said the fact that Iran had stuck to the agreement ought to be recognised. China understood that Iran had legitimate demands, he added.

Zarif tweeted that he arrived in Beijing after changing planes in Tehran en route from Biarritz, France, the location of the G7 summit.

He wrote he was facing "important days ahead" during which he will present a 25-year roadmap for China-Iran collaboration.

More Stories

china iran nuclear agreement

Top Stories

    Men accused of high speed chase to stay locked up: court

    premium_icon Men accused of high speed chase to stay locked up: court

    News TWO men accused of a dramatic high speed chase across Central Queensland were remanded in custody today, neither applying for bail in court.

    Police: Drunken patron used pool cue 'like a baseball bat'

    premium_icon Police: Drunken patron used pool cue 'like a baseball bat'

    Crime Man becomes aggravated after drinking session goes wrong.

    Couple 'freaked out' and stripped fully-furnished rental

    premium_icon Couple 'freaked out' and stripped fully-furnished rental

    Crime The pair "freaked out” and made an ill-informed decision

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru