Mum fights back against teenage rock throwers

WHEN a North Ipswich mum's car was pelted with projectiles, she didn't take it lying down.

Nicola Rose had been driving her daughter to be tutored at Kholo last week when she saw movement ahead on the side of the road at Muirlea as she approached the Kholo bridge.

She said the teens threw a large stick and a rock and that there was debris on the road.

"I slowed down and I saw someone lifting their hand and I saw a massive stick coming towards the car. I slammed on the brakes but it hit the car," she said.

The stick left a dent and she reported the incident to police.

She removed a large rock and half a brick off the road and saw a young male run off.

"As I was coming back, I slowed down because I thought 'I bet they're still there'," Ms Rose said.

"And then I saw them again and there was two of them, so I beeped my horn and pulled over and took off across the road."

Ms Rose pursued the pair through bushland while she phoned police.

"I was furious. I went through the barbed wire fence and I started chasing them and I phoned 000. I thought I could be an idiot, but what am I supposed to do, wait for someone to get hurt or killed?" she said.

"It's so dangerous (what they were doing). I was screaming at them while I was chasing them and talking to 000 but I just couldn't keep up."

Ms Rose lost the pair, but found the debris she'd moved off the road on her first journey had disappeared on her return.

"It was gone when I came back so I think they removed it to use again," she said.

She had heard of similar incidents happening near Karana Downs.

One of the teens was wearing a red cap and white shirt and the other was wearing a brown or tan coloured shirt.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no-one was located or dealt with in relation to the matter.

"If anyone has any further information, they are urged to contact police," he said.