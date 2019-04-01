Ipswich trainer takes out Bundaberg Cup

FIRST WIN: Ipswich trainer Brent Kline with Miss Greer, the winner of the Bundaberg Cup. Inset - Miss Greer (right) leads towards the finish.

GREYHOUND: Ipswich trainer Brent Kline is already planning on coming back to win next year's Bundy Cup after claiming his first on Saturday.

A plan two months in the making paid the ultimate dividend at Thabeban Park for Kline and the connections of Miss Greer.

Miss Greer won the Bundy Cup by just under two lengths over the Michael Edwards Sassy Oaks and the Phillip Shaxson trained Jetyra Buckskin.

But she was made to work for it after getting a poor start.

Miss Greer started in the favourable box one and came out last heading into the first corner.

"That made it difficult,” Kline said.

"I said 'you silly girl' when it happened.”

But Kline didn't need to worry.

Miss Greer stormed her way to the front by the halfway point leading ahead of Sassy Oaks.

She was never threatened in the final 200 metres.

"Michael Edwards (Sassy Oaks trainer) tapped me on the shoulder and said 'congrats you've got this,'” Kline said.

"I said 'why's that.'

"He said 'there's no way my dog is going to catch you.'”

The Bundy Cup, including the heat last week, were the first races Miss Greer raced in the region.

It was also her first ever race in the grass.

But Kline was confident she could do the job after seeing what she did in Tasmania and convincing the owner Debby Cannan to bring her north.

"She'd been racing down there (Tasmania),” he said.

"I told her (Debby) that I want her and I hand picked her two months from the Cup to race in it.”

Thankfully for Kline his wish was about to come true.

"The time was right,” he said.

"She was a bit sick of the tracks (in Tasmania) and needed something else to do.

"So they chucked her on a plane and sent her north.”

The rest is history.

Kline said the reason he picked Miss Greer was because he knew she could handle the challenge.

"She came to us with a few little problems,” he said.

"She's super talented but everything would be a little bit too easy for her so she's get to the front and just cruise.

"So it was perfect for her to do something different.

"So to test her on a different track and a different lure was going to help.”

Kline said she would now be tested down at Albion Park with Miss Greer to compete in a few races.

But Kline was first going to enjoy winning the Cup.

He tried in 2017 to claim the win but was unsuccessful with Isla's Style that finished fifth after being bumped by other dogs at the first corner.

"It's super exciting to claim the win,” he said.

"I'll be back next year to hopefully win it.”

Kline said he was unsure if it would be with Miss Greer with a decision to be made a couple of months out from next year's event.

Bundaberg Race Club president David Plummer said Kline was a deserving winner on a big day for the club.

"We had a great crowd, it was a fantastic day,” he said.

"We set it up as a fundraiser and got some great funds from it.

"It's one of those Cup wins that you don't mind going south.”

Other race winners included Pop Singer in race one, Zafonic Spirit in race two, Sheza Dryva in race three, Belli Blue in race four, Avamay in race five, Richmer Assault in race six, Rope A Dope in race eight and Shakey Randle in race nine.

The dogs will be in action this Saturday.