Dark past of police shooting victim

A MAN killed by police at Ipswich train station on Sunday was a convicted armed robber, who once held up a popular hotel with former Gold Coast Seagulls player Anthony "Chook" Fowler.

Jesse Kermode, 24, was killed when he lunged at police with a knife in front of horrified onlookers about 4.15pm.

Three "relatively experienced" male officers opened fire, killing the Ipswich man, with the whole scene captured on CCTV.

The incident, and the events leading up to it, are still under investigation by police's Ethical Standards Command.

Despite his shady past, Kermode's loved ones say he was simply misunderstood, and touched the lives of many people in a positive way.

"Jesse was always there for his family and friends no matter what, when it involved helping a friend or family member in need or being there to listen to when no one else would," a loved one said.

"He was loved by family and friends and was an amazing bloke. He'll be dearly missed by all."

On March 19, 2015, Kermode pretended to be asleep on the ground by the door of Goodna's Cecil Hotel.

As a staff member entered the building,. Kermode pulled a replica gun from his pants and pressed it to the man's back, ordering him to unlock the door.

Mr Moloney had the gun held to his head as Kermode took cash from the safe and tills behind the bar.

Nearly $20,000 was stolen.

Fowler - a former player for Gold Coast Seagulls and North Sydney Bears - worked at the hotel for three years and had expected to share a part in about $100,000 from the safe that day.

But the combination had been changed, meaning Kermode, Fowler and another man made off with substantially less.

Fowler was jailed in March four years and four months.

The officers who shot Kermode participated in "walk-throughs" of the scene yesterday, the Queensland Police Union said.

Union president Ian Leavers said he spent time with the men on Sunday night and they were visibly distressed by what had occurred.

Mr Leavers said all three had been issued with body-worn cameras, but whether they were switched on and working at the time would form part of the investigation.

"I spent time with the officers last night and they're all quite shaken by what's happened," Mr Leavers said.

It is understood Kermode had boarded the train at Redbank Plains and arrived at Ipswich sometime before 4.15pm.

Witnesses said he had been harassing commuters, and his behaviour escalated when police arrived.

Police urged any witnesses to contact Policelink on 131 444.