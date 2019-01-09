Menu
Health

Major change for immunisations in Ipswich

by Julie Sanderson
9th Jan 2019 2:22 PM
IPSWICH City Council has closed its free immunisation clinic at Goodna but will open three new clinics at different locations this year.

The council conducts weekly immunisation clinics and scheduled school clinics.

The council spokesman said clinics previously held at Ipswich Health Plaza, Priceline Riverlink and Goodna Community Health had now ceased to operate.

In their place, new clinics will operate at Ipswich Central Library, Springfield Central Library and Redbank Plains Community Centre.

Vaccinations are provided free as part of the National Immunisation Program Queensland Schedule.

There is no need to make an appointment, but a Medicare card and child's immunisation record book are needed.

If a record book is not available, a receipt of vaccination card will be provided, but the record book makes keeping a complete history easier.

School aged children who missed a vaccination are encouraged to attend the weekly community clinics for catch-up shots.

A complete list of clinic times and dates is available online at ipswich.qld.gov.au/residents/healthy_lifestyle/immunisation

