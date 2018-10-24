Fraud trial 'to determine who was the Pie Guru'

Mr Dutton's business was to construct the pies at Ipswich and bill the pie shops for the snapped-frozen product sent out

STEPHEN Donnelly, the son of a famous Ipswich pie man, has gone on trial for an alleged $30,000 fraud committed against a businessman who was establishing a new pie-making business.

The Crown case before a jury in Ipswich District Court accuses Donnelly of dishonestly gaining a financial benefit from businessman Anthony Dutton.

Stephen John Donnelly, 57, is charged with three fraud-related offences the Crown says occurred between May 31, 2014 and October 22, 2014 at Ipswich; two charges that he dishonestly gained a pecuniary benefit for himself between December 2, 2014 and May 2, 2015 at Ipswich; and between March 30, 2015 and May 12, 2015.

In opening the case on Monday, Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the offences involve a small pie franchise The Pie Guru Pty Ltd (registered by Mr Dutton) with outlets at Ipswich, Caloundra and Rockhampton run by two individual operators.

Mr Dutton's business was to construct the pies at Ipswich and bill the pie shops for the snapped-frozen product sent out - the money to be paid into the account of Food Chef.

The business intent behind Food Chef was to set it up as an online store after Mr Dutton first met Donnelly in Sydney at a training course, Millionaire Minds.

The case alleges that in June 2014 Donnelly told Mr Dutton about a shop available in Ipswich through a man named Danny.

Mr Dutton later transferred three amounts of money; $12,500, $12,500 and $5000 into accounts.

The accounts were for Danny and another was the Don Family Trust, which benefited Donnelly.

The Crown alleges Danny never owned the shop.

Later, when invoices were sent out to the pie shops, the Crown alleges second invoices were sent for monies to be paid into the Don Family Trust.

Defence barrister Russell Byrnes told the jury that at the heart of the case was a failed business relationship between the two men - "Like a failed marriage, bitterness, rancour".

He said the jury must look at who was the Pie Guru.

Mr Byrnes said it would hear that the promotional image used was that "of a kindly elderly man, a relative of one of them. Not Mr Dutton's."

Mr Dutton was the first witness to take the stand, saying he transferred a total $30,000 into an account provided by Donnelly.

He then renovated and opened up the shop.

He said Donnelly was not a partner, his role only to check up on staff.

"He was just to advise me... he was not entitled to any royalties," Mr Dutton said.

"He had no capital in it."

The trial will continue through the week.