iPhone XR review: Is this really Apple's best deal?

APPLE is not normally known for known for targeting the modest end of the price market.



But for a full feature phone with some of the smartest technology around, the iPhone XR has become the best buy choice for people wanting to upgrade.



Apple has been advertising a limited time deal where you can upgrade to iPhone XR from A$849 or iPhone XS from A$1,249, when you trade in your iPhone 7 Plus.



In recent months, I've been using the XS Max, which is undoubtedly one of my favourite phones of 2018.



But with a price tag of $1799, it's not something most of us could afford.



So the XR, priced from $1229, offers most of the features: the fast A12 processor, Face ID, a great 12 megapixel rear camera with portrait mode, 4K video, as well as an exceptional battery life.

Iphone XR video quality: A small test video for the iPhone XR.





But there are some differences.



In the XS Max you have two cameras so you can do proper bokeh effect portrait mode on everything from flowers to people.

The iPhone XR is undoubtedly the best value, new tech iPhone offering.



On the XR, you can only do that with people. It's not a huge deal but if you are into your iPhone photography, it could be a downer.



The other issue is you don't have the two times optical telephoto camera, which I certainly noticed when testing the XR versus the XS or XS Max.



Another difference is the sides are made of aluminium, instead of steel, while the waterproof rating is slightly lower at IP67 instead of IP68 which means it can be dunked in water for up to 30 minutes at 1 metres instead of two metres.

The range of colours on offer for the mid priced iPhone XR.





The 6.1 inch display uses Apple's Liquid Retina LCD technology instead of OLED so the resolution is not as sharp but for most things the difference is hard to notice.



On the plus side, the colour range is a lot more cool in the XR with a great red, beautiful coral, yellow and blue, along with high finish white and black.



While the phone loses Touch ID, it only takes a couple of days to get used to using Face ID - which works very quickly 99% of the time. For the times it doesn't work, you can try again or enter your passcode.

Portrait photography can be done well on the iPhone XR, despite its lack of a second camera.



In terms of size, many will find the XR a better fit than say the XS Max which has a 6.5 inch display and can be a little bulkier for tight jean pockets.



When it comes to resolution, the 1792x828 compares to 2,688x1,242 pixels on the XS Max.



The pixel resolution for the XR is 326 pixels per inch compared to 458 on the XS and XS Max.

One of the coolest features on the iPhone XR is the ability to adjust photos after they have been taken using portrait mode. The bokeh effect blur in the background can be increased or reduced.





When it comes to battery life, Gizmodo reports that the XS lasted nearly 12 hours in a test stream of a video on YouTube. But the bigger XS Max lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes.



The iPhone 8 Plus lasted 9 hours and 10 minutes in the same test.



When it comes to the camera, the XR is no slouch.

You can do some pretty cool photos with the iPhone XR including long exposures.





It has a wider 26mm lens to pull in more light, while the brilliant A12 processor does a lot of tricks to make up for the lack of a second camera.

iphone xr video: You can do some cool effects on Apple's iPhone XR including loop videos.





The end result is you can get great portrait shots of humans, as well as adjust the depth or bokeh effect on the phone even after you have taken the shot.





You can also do three portrait lighting modes: natural, studio and contour - but not stage light or stage light mono.



Its Smart HDR means that the dynamic range of photos is very impressive, picking up more of the detail, ensuring

shots are sharp, vibrant and background are not washed out.

The neural engine in the iPhone XR is capable of up five trillion operations in a second, allowing for incredible augmented reality.





The XR also allow you to perform some of the most fun features of Apple technology, including emojis, animojis and augmented reality.



It is powered by the next-generation neural engine which can complete a staggering 5 trillion operations per second compared to 600 billion in A11 Bionic.



Overall, the iPhone XR is definitely the best value choice for new technology in the range and the one I would be forking out for with my money.