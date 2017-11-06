Lifestyle

Iphone X: Apple warns customers about screen

APPLE'S iPhone X has the ability to produce darker blacks and a more vivid picture thanks to the company using an OLED display for the first time ever.

While a revamped display might be a welcome change for iPhone fans, the technology isn't without its downsides.

Just days after launching the 10th anniversary edition iPhone X, Apple warned customers about the risk of "burn-in" on the device's display.

"If you look at an OLED display off-angle, you might notice slight shifts in colour and hue," Apple wrote on its website. "This is a characteristic of OLED and is normal behaviour.

"With extended long-term use, OLED displays can also show slight visual changes. This is also expected behaviour and can include 'image persistence' or 'burn-in', where the display shows a faint remnant of an image even after a new image appears on the screen.

"This can occur in more extreme cases such as when the same high contrast image is continuously displayed for prolonged periods of time."

Apple added that the iPhone X's display was engineered "to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED burn-in", but still offered a number of solutions to best prevent the issue.

The company suggests using the auto-brightness setting, adjusting the auto-lock function to turn the screen off more quickly when not in use and also avoiding showing the same image for long periods of time with the screen brightness set to full.

Apple unveiled its landmark iPhone X model in early September and described it as "the biggest leap forward since original".

The iPhone X has an edge-to-edge screen that will be unlocked via game-changing face-recognition sensors.

It has glass on the front and back with a surgical-grade stainless steel band around the sides.

The device is water and dust resistant, comes in space grey and silver, and has a new Super Retina Display with the highest-pixel density ever seen on an iPhone.

Its 5.8-inch display will offer 2436-by-1125 resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) in both Dolby Vision and HDR 10, and OLED technology, which means each pixel creates light itself so there is no need for backlighting.

The home button has been removed, so users will need to tap the screen to wake up the device and swipe right at the bottom to reach the home screen.

Because there is no home button and TouchID, the iPhone X has facial recognition to unlock the device. This tech is hidden next to the front-facing camera.

The FaceID works by projecting 30,000 infra-red dots on your face to check it against a stored image.

Apple has also ensured FaceID works if you change your hairstyle, don a hat or wear glasses - so it will adapt to your face over time. It will also work in the dark.

The iPhone X has 12-megapixel cameras with larger and faster sensors, a new colour filter and deeper pixels. It also includes dual optical image stabilisation for better lowlight zoom, quad-LED TrueTone flash and has been tuned for augmented reality (AR) applications.

Customers can get the phone in 64GB and 256GB for $A1579 and $A1829, respectively.

