iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

AN IPAD can set buyers back upwards of $470, and one Bundy dad of seven almost lost his to the courts - family photographs and all.

But despite being spared the loss of his family albums and formal pictures, he will now have to pay the courts back almost double what the iPad was likely worth.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday it was heard Stiven John Seguin, 48, had sent and received messages about the supply of marijuana to a friend on his iPad, while on a suspended sentence.

The discovery was made by police during a search warrant on his home.

Lawyer Thomas Bray told Magistrate Ross Woodford the pair were "just talking about it” and the supply never took place.

Mr Bray said Seguin's wife would be grateful if he was allowed to keep the device.

Seguin was fined $1000.