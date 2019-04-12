Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock image of generic drug-related text messages.
Stock image of generic drug-related text messages. NewsRegional
Crime

iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

Katie Hall
by
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPAD can set buyers back upwards of $470, and one Bundy dad of seven almost lost his to the courts - family photographs and all.

But despite being spared the loss of his family albums and formal pictures, he will now have to pay the courts back almost double what the iPad was likely worth.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday it was heard Stiven John Seguin, 48, had sent and received messages about the supply of marijuana to a friend on his iPad, while on a suspended sentence.

The discovery was made by police during a search warrant on his home.

Lawyer Thomas Bray told Magistrate Ross Woodford the pair were "just talking about it” and the supply never took place.

Mr Bray said Seguin's wife would be grateful if he was allowed to keep the device.

Seguin was fined $1000.

buncourt bundaberg crime marijuana stiven john seguin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    premium_icon Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    Crime A MOTHER wants to protect her children at all costs, but when that need to protect oversteps the law, not even they are exempt from punishment.

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    Politics Expert talks the big political issues for Hinkler and Flynn

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    $3500 fine for pot drug bust

    premium_icon $3500 fine for pot drug bust

    Crime Dallas Reeves had grown marijuana for personal use.

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Choppy conditions on horizon

    Choppy conditions on horizon

    Whats On Life's a beach with Craig Holden

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM