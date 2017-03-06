INXS star on why he can't stand Axl Rose

FRILLED: The Guardian Bundy Club welcomed INXS legend Kirk Pengilly and TV personality Sofie Formica to The Waves.

IT WAS hard to tear the audience apart from rock star Kirk Pengilly Friday night.

The INXS guitarist was guest speaker at The Bundy Club's first gala evening for the year, which attracted 100 local business people eager to hear about life in the fast lane.

Kirk Pengilly with Dale and Lianne Bennett. Craig Warhurst

Kirk was interviewed by Australian TV personality and The Great South East host Sofie Formica, who has gotten to know Kirk through previous engagements, including interviewing his wife and seven-time world surfing champ Layne Beachly at a Bundy Club event late last year.

Kirk Pengilly and Selena Pitt. Craig Warhurst

The event was held at The Waves and was a major fundraiser for the local Leukaemia Foundation, raising $4100 to help fight the disease.

Once up on stage, Sofie took Kirk through his humble beginnings as a member of the band first called the Farriss Brothers in 1977, through to their rise to superstardom as INXS, performing in front of eye-watering crowds at venues like Wembley Stadium.

The group, Kirk said, were like brothers and the sudden passing of frontman Michael Hutchence is something he will never forget.

The band was sitting around in ABC Studios in Melbourne, preparing for rehearsals and watching the cricket when a newsflash turned their lives upside down.

Deena and Grant Tomlins with Kirk Pengilly. Craig Warhurst

Michael had been found dead in his hotel room.

Within hours the press had gathered and the band dispersed to grieve in private.

While the band went on, it was never the same and they struggled to find a replacement as charismatic as Michael.

Kathy and Ian McCloskey with Kirk Pengilly. Craig Warhurst

Layne came into Kirk's life and while it wasn't love at first sight - they both report wanting to run away during their first date - a bottle of Limoncello and a case of the hiccups turned things around and in 2010 they were married.

The Guardian Bundy Club welcomed INXS legend Kirk Pengilly to The Waves, he is pictured with Roxanne and Ian Perrry. Craig Warhurst

And just in case the audience was in any doubt about his celebrity status, Kirk casually dropped the names of a couple of his buddies, Mick (Jagger) and Keith (Richards), leaving no doubt about the kinds of circles the band travelled in.

But don't get him started on Axl Rose.

The lead vocalist for Guns N' Roses is not Kirk's favourite person after making the band wait an hour before making an appearance on stage when they were hired as the support act.

Kirk also shared his health battles, including a glaucoma diagnosis and the beginnings of prostate cancer.

All in all, his is a life well lived.