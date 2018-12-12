Menu
An electroconvulsive therapy suite at Royal Melbourne Hospital
Health

150 rounds of shock treatment for involuntary patient

by Michael Wray
12th Dec 2018 6:03 AM
AN INVOLUNTARY mental health patient was subjected to more than 140 bouts of electroshock therapy in two-and-a-half years before authorities sought an emergency review of the treatment.

Concerns about the patient's seclusion and twice-weekly shock treatments, which started in November 2015, were detailed in the Public Advocate's Annual Report.

Public Advocate Mary Burgess also blasted the State Government for failing to implement any recommendations from a landmark report into the deaths of disabled people in care in 2016.

She also raised concerns that the slow roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme would lead to adverse outcomes for individuals and about the conduct of proceedings in the Mental Health Review Tribunal.

Ms Burgess said a "sizeable share" of the tiny agency's resources in the past year was taken up with "legal interventions" on behalf of a patient detained in a mental health facility.

The Supreme Court eventually ordered the treatment to stop before the matter was "resolved by consent", according to the report.

"Until the treatment risks are clarified, very specific limits should be set on the number of ECT treatments that can be administered to a patient over their lifetime," she said.

