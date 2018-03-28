The thing we all missed on royal wedding invites

LAST week the wedding invitations were sent out for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day in May.

This is Meghan's second time up the aisle, and as a divorcee, and the invitations had a subtle nod to this fact in the wording - but did you spot it?

The American actress, 36, was called "Ms" Markle on the coveted invites, which contrasts to Kate Middleton having "Miss" on her 2011 invites.

The reason for this is that etiquette rules state the correct way to refer to someone who is divorced is "Ms".

The invitations for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and 'Ms' Meghan Markle. Victoria Jones / PA Wire / HANDOUT

Etiquette expert William Hanson told The Sun: "The Royal Household, in particular The Queen, has never before acknowledged the honorific Ms, regardless of whether it was being used to signify a divorced woman or one who did not feel her marital status was of importance.

"It was first used in connection to Meghan in the November engagement announcement and since then has been used throughout the royal household's communications, on press releases, invitations and social media.

"I would imagine Meghan herself has asked to be styled accordingly and that there is no slight intended on Prince Harry's fiance. It is another subtle sign that the royal household is moving with the times."

Meghan was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson who is most famous for the 9/11 romance movie Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson.

An aerial view of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, which will host the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

He met the stunning actress back in 2004 and the pair began dating.

After being together for six years, they got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot on September 10, 2011 when she was 30 years old, at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The wedding was a four-day affair and pictures have since shown drinking games on the beach in the run up to the big day.

The couple separated just two years after their wedding and were divorced in August 2013, citing "irreconcilable differences".

A source claimed to Woman's Day magazine that Meghan's role as Rachel Zane on hit TV show Suits was to blame.

The royal wedding invitations were sent out last Thursday and read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales KG KT requests the pleasure of the company of....... at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle."

And keen-eyed fans also noticed that the real name of the actress was left off the invites, but there is a reason for this.

The full name of the Suits star, 36, is actually Rachel Meghan Markle.

British etiquette expert Grant Harrold told Good Housekeeping: "Buckingham Palace does things by the book, so they will list your full name.

"Even though it's an official occasion, they've obviously decided that she's known to as everybody as Meghan Markle and issued the invitations under that name."

With 2640 members of the public invited for the big day, it makes sense for Buckingham Palace to go by the name she is known as.

Prince Harry and Meghan are to get married on Saturday May 19 at Windsor Castle.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished with permission.