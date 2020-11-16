Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
Business

Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

by John Rolfe
16th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian share market has shut down this morning due to a "data" fault that has left investors high and dry.

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," a spokesman for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said this morning.

"ASX apologies for the disruption and is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible." The $2 trillion bourse averages more than one million equity trades a day.

It is the first outage in more than four years.

Before the breakdown at about 10.25am, the ASX 200 was up 79.1 points or 1.23% at 6484.3.

Originally published as Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

More Stories

asx business data issue financial market

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        Premium Content NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        News JUDGE: “Your accessing, downloading or having possession of that material contributes to that vile trade.”

        CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        Premium Content CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        Premium Content NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        News See how Bundaberg’s local university fared among the rest of the state.

        Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        Premium Content Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        News New LNP leader David Crisafulli unveiled his new shadow ministry today.