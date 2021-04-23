Investors hurt by lack of international students

With an estimated 160,000 student visa holders still stuck outside Australia, landlords near universities are still feeling the pinch.

Just 200 international students got back into Australia in February to resume on-campus studies ahead of the recent university term resumption, which saw 121,000 students arrive a year earlier.

Thousands of overseas students have been thwarted from returning to their on-campus studies after our borders were shut last year amid the COVID pandemic. An estimated 160,000 student visa holders are stuck outside Australia.

Australia's $40 billion international education sector has been devastated, with property landlords, small and institutional, headlining those most severely impacted.

Around 36 per cent of international student spending is on property.

Landlords near universities in Melbourne and Sydney have been the hardest hit as some suburbs saw international students make up over 25 per cent of all residents before COVID, a study by the Mitchell Institute noted.

Some 65 per cent of these students rent. Woeful resales by property investors have not surprisingly shown up, in what was already a seriously challenged sector.

I spotted a $122,500 studio apartment in a Box Hill student accommodation complex. It reflected a 32 per cent price decline for the 17sqm studio space, which had previously traded at $182,000 in 2009.

The Mitchell Institute estimated 36 per cent of international student spending is on property and another 36 per cent on hospitality and retail.

International borders still remain closed.

The institute calculated if borders still remained closed by mid-2021 there would be a 50 per cent reduction in the number of international student visa holders inside Australia which would equate to an annual reduction of $11 billion in broader economy spending. State and federal governments endlessly bicker over scenarios that would kick start the flow again.

No progress on even the wisest proposals that international students should be quarantined in remote locations so as to reduce the risks of breakouts that would see our capital cities back into lockdowns.

Victorian universities still stick to a plan to get international students back under a similar model which was used to fly in tennis players for the Australian Open. The universities would help pay for 1000 students to be flown into Melbourne every two to three weeks and placed into lockdown.

Landlords near universities in Melbourne and Sydney have been the hardest hit. Picture: John Appleyard

NSW is considering transforming student accommodation in Sydney's CBD into quarantine lodgings starting with a "modest pilot" program of about 250 students each fortnight from late 2021.

Meanwhile no arrival plan is actually going to get far as the federal education minister Alan Tudge recently advised the success of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination rollout would determine just when international students would be able to arrive.

Online enrolments do provide a temporary panacea for the education sector, but we can forget about online being a ripe pathway to them becoming future Australian citizens. Of 1.6 million international students who studied between 2001 and 2014, only 16 per cent were granted permanent residency.

