CELEBRATING SALE: Knight Frank's Pat O'Driscoll, Mayor Bill Ludwig, Knight Frank's Ben McGrath, investor CK, Isabella Wei, Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll, investment partner Hsiao Yuan Ju, Knight Frank's Tom Gibson and Member for Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.
Business

Investors cautioned against buying Great Keppel Island

Christine Mckee
by
17th Nov 2018 12:38 AM
IT WAS a simple search on realestate.com that lead Isabella and CK Wei to Great Keppel Island.

When a family holiday to the Whitsundays was ruined by Cyclone Debbie, CK decided the family should buy their own island.

The Taiwan-born investor lives in Singapore but Wei Chao's company headquarters are in Taiwan, largely investing in real estate and child care centres.

Other investments include Jade Coin, a cryptocurrency privately sold only in Taiwan where the use of cryptocurrency is commonplace.

Cryptocurrency is not involved in the investment in GKI Island but visitors who hold Jade Coin will be able to spend it on the island.

It was CK who was initially determined to buy Great Keppel Island.

"We inquired then realised this island wasn't for private use, it was commercial," Isabella said.

"I wasn't ready for that, but CK said it didn't make a difference...the more we got to know about it, the more excited he got.

"I thought with the wealth we have we could retire, we don't have to do anything, so why would we want to go to all this trouble."

Business partner Candy Yuan cautioned CK against it, well aware that island developments are not an easy task.

But after one visit, Isabella fell in love with the island.

"I am very firm, I do not invest easily," she said.

"I am not like CK who thinks only with his heart. I think with my head and my heart, so when I told the staff they knew something big was happening."

The couple brought their senior staff to GKI and Ms Yuan said as soon as she stepped onto the island she felt its magic and knew CK and Isabella had made the right decision.

"When we took the small plane and saw from above ... it's amazing, like nothing I've ever seen before," she said.

Isabella's sister Phileen Pang agreed. "It's a very beautiful island, we don't want to mess this up," she said.

Her fiance, Andy Tsang, an executive chef in Toronto, was particularly taken with Rockhampton during his first visit to Australia this week.

"This is an important opportunity for people from outside the country to see what the city looks like," Mr Tsang said.

"Most people don't know about Rockhampton and the GKI development will let the world see.

"The people in Rockhampton are looking for change but the bottom line is they want to keep the island's natural, clean environment. We have to keep it that way."

great keppel island isabella and ck wei wei chao pty ltd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

