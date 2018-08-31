Menu
Crime

Wait continues to ID mysterious remains

by Scott Sawyer
31st Aug 2018 9:22 AM
THE anxious wait for families of North Queensland missing persons continues as the identity of human remains found west of Townsville are still unconfirmed.

It's understood the skeleton, found alongside Herveys Range Rd on Saturday afternoon, could take another few days to identify.

Investigators had been hopeful of confirmation yesterday, but the Townsville Bulletin understands Monday may be the earliest they can make a match.

The remains were found by a passerby about 100km west of Townsville on Saturday afternoon.

The northern Coroner ordered the remains be flown to Brisbane in order to fast-track testing and results and investigators had been hopeful of being able to advise family members as early as yesterday.

The Bulletin understands the remains are believed to be female, and forensic odontologists have been working to assess the remains against missing persons registers.

