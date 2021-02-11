Investigator working to determine cause of Pine Creek blaze

Fire crews were called to Pine Creek just after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Nine Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service crews rushed to Pine Creek last night after reports of a house fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said the incident was called in at 7.35pm and the single-storey home was "fully involved" by fire when crews arrived.

The house was reportedly constructed mostly of brick and tin.

She said the blaze was extinguished in just under an hour and an investigator was working today to try to determine what started the fire.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were also called to the scene, though no patients required assessment at the Matts Road incident.

Paramedics remained on standby.

