Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Investigations under way after reports of missing man

Javier Encalada
18th Aug 2020 8:35 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The Lismore resident is known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

Mr Lloyd is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and with a short or fine beard.

 

Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.
Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

 

An investigation is under way, and NSW Police urged anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E77508477.

Lismore Northern Star

