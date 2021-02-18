Menu
Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron.
Investigations continue into tragic double fatality

Mikayla Haupt
18th Feb 2021 4:30 PM
Drivers are urged to take care when getting behind the wheel, while investigations into a crash which took two lives in Bundaberg East continue.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron said police were in the process of preparing a report for the coroner which would outline the "full circumstances of that traffic crash".

The 40-year-old male motorcyclist and the 41-year-old female pillion passenger were declared dead at the scene.

An Avenell Heights woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 18.

"We did have our forensic crash unit come up and conduct an investigation and that investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash," Act Insp Cameron said.

"Preliminary inquiries do think speed is a factor, but as I said, those details will be full investigated in a report provided to the coroner."

He said what PPE the people on the motorcycle were wearing would form part of the investigation and confirmed they were wearing helmets.

The tragic incident adds to an already horrific road toll in the region.

"In the Wide Bay area we've had seven crashes in 2021," Act Insp Cameron said.

"That's seven families that have lost a family member, seven communities that have lost a friend, work colleague, a mate - and we don't want anymore families to go through the same things.

"So we're asking people to drive to the conditions, please don't speed, don't drink and drive, don't drive distracted, don't drive tired and always wear a seatbelt."

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles leading up to the incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or head down to the local police station.

"Anytime we have a loss on our roads from a traffic crash it's tragic and it can be avoided in most cases," he said.

