Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Crime

Investigations continue as mum charged with children’s murders

by Alexandria Utting
14th Jan 2020 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into accused Gold Coast killer mum Maree Crabtree are ongoing, a court has heard.

Crabtree, 53, was in January 2018 arrested in Brisbane and charged over the alleged murders of her children Jonathan Crabtree, 26, and Erin Crabtree, 18, who died on the Gold Coast.

The killings allegedly occurred in Maudsland in 2012 and Upper Coomera in 2017.

In a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, Crabtree's Legal Aid defence lawyer Jodie Mair asked for the matter to be adjoined for five weeks so she could take new legal instructions from the mother, who is in custody.

 

Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.
Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.

 

She said police were currently conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case.

Crabtree's case was adjourned February.

More Stories

Show More
children crime maree crabtree mother murders police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Newcomer to bring 'barbarian' presence to mayoral race

        premium_icon Newcomer to bring 'barbarian' presence to mayoral race

        News LATEST mayoral candidate wants to focus on improving roads, footpaths, and public transport infrastructure.

        Rainfall brings relief to region in drought

        premium_icon Rainfall brings relief to region in drought

        Weather GROWERS in the region will start to feel some relief, with weather experts saying...

        These 15 people will appear in court today

        premium_icon These 15 people will appear in court today

        News Daily court list

        • 14th Jan 2020 7:09 AM
        Council nominations due to open in February

        premium_icon Council nominations due to open in February

        News THREE people have publicly declared interest in campaigning for Bundaberg Regional...