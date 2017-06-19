Investigation reveals Aussies being given dog meat in Bali

AN ANIMALS Australia investigation has found that Australian tourists are unknowingly eating dog meat in Bali.

The information, provided to the ABC's 7.30 program, will air on television tonight.

The animals are brutally caught and then butchered not far from the beaches visited by more than 1 million Australians every year, according to Animals Australia and the ABC.

Some of the animals are poisoned, posing a risk to human health, according to a leading toxicologist.

Whilst eating dog meat is not illegal in Bali, killing animals cruelly or eating meat contaminated with poison is against the law, Animals Australia's campaign director Lyn White said.

"The dog-meat trade breaches animal cruelty laws and food safety laws. That is a statement of fact," she said.

Footage shows a dog meat vendor selling meat to Australian men who ask if it is dog meat, saying they don't eat it if it is.

However, the man tells them it isn't dog and they eat the meat.

