North Rockhampton Nursing Home
News

Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

Kerri-Anne Mesner
5th Oct 2020 1:39 PM
THE long awaited results of an investigation into a nurse with COVID-19 at a Rockhampton nursing home have been released today.

The nurse, who worked at the North Rockhampton Nursing Home in Norman Gardens, tested positive for the virus in May.

She continued to work after being tested and prompted a rapid response by the state with patients relocated and repeatedly tested for coronavirus until medical staff gave the all clear.

There were also reports the woman drove to Blackwater while infected.

Queensland Health today released the findings of the investigation of the incident during the global pandemic.

Queensland Health Director-General Dr John Wakefield said the nurse had been notified of the findings.

"The investigation found the nurse did not breach Aged Care Direction (No. 3)," he said.

"The investigation also found the public health response to the case was appropriate, with health officials working extremely well and conscientiously to prevent an outbreak at the centre."

 

Dr Wakefield said a COVID-19 outbreak in an aged care facility can be catastrophic, as seen in other states, which was why Queensland Health immediately took strong, decisive action.

"Queensland Health has left no stone unturned in taking steps to keep Queenslanders safe since the very beginning of this pandemic," he said.

"We have taken every opportunity to apply what we have learned, including from this event, for the benefit of Queenslanders.

"This includes changes to staffing and pandemic leave, pre-shift screening, training, infection control procedures, and, of course, swift and effective action in the event of a case. It is these actions, along with our culture of continuous learning and improvement, that has kept COVID out of our residential aged care facilities.

"I do want to remind everyone - particularly health and aged care staff - to stay home and get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms."

The report is being released with confidential and privacy information redacted.

