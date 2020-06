BUNDABERG police officers are calling on the public to help with their investigation into an unlawful entry case.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said on June 16 a residence was unlawfully entered on Davenport Drive, Coonarr.

While no property items were stolen, police are currently investigating and urge anyone with information to contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP2001254862.