Investigation continues after crews called to car fire

Crews were called to a car fire on Woodgate Rd this morning. Photo: Cathy Avenell, posted by Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade.

Firefighters were called to a reported car fire on Woodgate Rd early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services fire communications centre spokeswoman said crews received a call at 6.23am and were on scene just over 20 minutes later.

The spokeswoman said the fire was out by 6.46am.

According to the Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade social media post the Childers urban crew helped the rural crew this morning.

Childers police said the vehicle was abandoned and there was a jerry can at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

