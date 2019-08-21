Invest before growth: Chamber outlines path to success

FOCUSED ON JOBS: Tim Sayre, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation, Craig Laundy and Yale Morgan at the Rock Bar and Grill.

FOCUSED ON JOBS: Tim Sayre, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation, Craig Laundy and Yale Morgan at the Rock Bar and Grill. Mike Knott BUN150518BUSINESS1

THE MAN touted as the next president of Bundaberg's Chamber of Commerce, Tim Sayre, says the regional economy needs investment before it can begin to grow.

Mr Sayre said that to really stimulate growth and expansion, businesses needed to have confidence there would be a return on their investment, something he feels is currently lacking in Bundaberg.

"Stimulating wage growth is fine - but it's got to come from somewhere,” Mr Sayre said, adding the community needed investment first. Mr Sayre said the economy could be thought of as a food chain, if the base layer doesn't have any discretionary spending, the next layer would start to suffer.

"If you've got farmers who are continuing to put off their payment of their bills until the crop comes through, then the suppliers of the farmers have issues with cash flow, the people who supply those businesses have cash flow problems, and it goes all the way through the chain,” Mr Sayre said.

He said like many parts of regional Queensland, Bundaberg was an agricultural-centric economy, hence was feeling the impacts of the drought.

"Because our under-pinning sector in agri-business is so tied-up, their cashflow with power and water, it doesn't leave anything to stimulate the rest of the economy,” he said.

Mr Sayre, who has been encouraged to stand as president for the chamber, said the organisation was pushing for the Hinkler Regional Deal to go through, saying Bundaberg needed it's share of the $173 million deal to help stimulate growth.

He also said he believed the state government's initiative to provide free apprenticeships in high-demand areas was a good idea, though with one major problem. "I really think that their apprentice scheme is a good scheme,” Mr Sayre said.

"The problem with it is that we're hearing from a lot of businesses that due to the way things are, they necessarily haven't got the work to put on an employee, let alone an apprentice.”