Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queen has final say over the UK honours list but the Australian designations are decided by local committee.
The Queen has final say over the UK honours list but the Australian designations are decided by local committee.
Crime

Intruder scaled Palace walls as Queen slept

by Stephen Drill, staff writers
11th Jul 2019 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN intruder scaled the walls of Buckingham Palace and roamed around while the Queen was sleeping, in a major royal security breach.

UK police have confirmed that a 22-year-old man was arrested after climbing over a fence at 2am London time (11am AEST) on Wednesday.

The incident was strangely similar to a break in almost 37 years to the day, when Michael Fagan managed to reach the Queen's bedroom in 1982.

The intruder jumped over a Buckingham Palace wall and roamed around. Picture: AP
The intruder jumped over a Buckingham Palace wall and roamed around. Picture: AP

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of trespass, contrary to section 128 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.

"The 22-year-old man was arrested at approximately 02:00hrs on Wednesday, July 10 by officers from the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command after he climbed over the front gates at Buckingham Palace.

The incident was similar to a break in almost 37 years to the day, when Michael Fagan (pictured) managed to reach the Queen’s bedroom in 1982. Picture: Supplied
The incident was similar to a break in almost 37 years to the day, when Michael Fagan (pictured) managed to reach the Queen’s bedroom in 1982. Picture: Supplied

"The man was not found in possession of any offensive weapons and the incident is not being treated as terrorist-related.

"He remains in custody at a central London police station."

The Sun reported that the man was able to scale a fence at the front of the building to get inside the 93-year-old monarch's home, where he was able to attempt to bang down the doors of the residence.

 

The publication also reported that it took police around four minutes to apprehend him while they tried to assess whether he was as armed - causing panic within the Palace about the massive security breach.

The Sun reported there were fears the man had attempted to copycat Fagan and make it to the Queen's private quarters.

Fagan, who was 31, and had mental health issues managed to wander into the Queen's private area in on July 9, 1982.

He was only stopped when one of the Queen's staff offered him a drink and then tackled him when he was distracted.

 

The Queen hosted Scott and Jennifer Morrison at Buckingham Palace last month. Picture: Getty Images
The Queen hosted Scott and Jennifer Morrison at Buckingham Palace last month. Picture: Getty Images

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

More Stories

Show More
buckingham palace crime editors picks intruder queen elizabeth ii

Top Stories

    Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on farms

    premium_icon Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on farms

    Rural THE Wide Bay region has been identified as being at the highest risk for non-compliance of workplace laws in the horticultural industry.

    Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    premium_icon Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    News Raising the bar with new standards and more access to information

    LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    premium_icon LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    News Bundaberg LifeFlight crew clocks up most missions ever.

    Bundy to be showcased at annual Brisbane food event

    premium_icon Bundy to be showcased at annual Brisbane food event

    Food & Entertainment See which Bundy producers will showcase the region in Brisbane.