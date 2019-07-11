Intruder scaled Palace walls as Queen slept

The Queen has final say over the UK honours list but the Australian designations are decided by local committee.

AN intruder scaled the walls of Buckingham Palace and roamed around while the Queen was sleeping, in a major royal security breach.

UK police have confirmed that a 22-year-old man was arrested after climbing over a fence at 2am London time (11am AEST) on Wednesday.

The incident was strangely similar to a break in almost 37 years to the day, when Michael Fagan managed to reach the Queen's bedroom in 1982.

The intruder jumped over a Buckingham Palace wall and roamed around. Picture: AP

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of trespass, contrary to section 128 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.

"The 22-year-old man was arrested at approximately 02:00hrs on Wednesday, July 10 by officers from the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command after he climbed over the front gates at Buckingham Palace.

The incident was similar to a break in almost 37 years to the day, when Michael Fagan (pictured) managed to reach the Queen’s bedroom in 1982. Picture: Supplied

"The man was not found in possession of any offensive weapons and the incident is not being treated as terrorist-related.

"He remains in custody at a central London police station."

The Sun reported that the man was able to scale a fence at the front of the building to get inside the 93-year-old monarch's home, where he was able to attempt to bang down the doors of the residence.

The publication also reported that it took police around four minutes to apprehend him while they tried to assess whether he was as armed - causing panic within the Palace about the massive security breach.

The Sun reported there were fears the man had attempted to copycat Fagan and make it to the Queen's private quarters.

Fagan, who was 31, and had mental health issues managed to wander into the Queen's private area in on July 9, 1982.

He was only stopped when one of the Queen's staff offered him a drink and then tackled him when he was distracted.

