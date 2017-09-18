Internet's 20 funniest ways to get a slug out of an iron

AN IMAGE showing a slug that had climbed into the water container of a steam iron was posted online, with the poster asking for advice on how to get the critter out.

"Good evening, does anyone know how to get a slug out of an iron? There's a slug in my iron. Thanks in advance,” the post read.

The poster mentioned that they'd tried filling the iron with water to help the slug out but it had been to no avail.

The post on the Animals in Predicaments Facebook page, went viral and has so far been shared more than 75,000 times.

Comments on getting the poor slug out of the iron are nothing short of hilarious.

Here are some of the funniest comments:

Tell him you're developing feelings for him, that's how I get my guys to leave.

This is the result of either a slug that was suffering an iron deficiency or an iron with a slug deficiency. Either way, problem solved.

When you fill it with water, don't empty it. Put some fish in there instead. You now have a modern art fish tank with a "sea” slug. Sell on eBay for millions.

Slugs are just like kids, slimy and annoying but very cute. Just go to the bathroom with your cellphone and hide from it and it will come out to find you and ask you for a snack or to tell you their sibling is looking at them.

What if we are all just hypothetical slugs, inside a metaphorical iron, hoping one day Internet advice will free us from the tedium of existence within our plastic world?

This is easy, you pour in some rice, maybe some peas, stock cube, salt, bring it to the boil and hey presto, a slug risotto you can't eat 'cause it's in your iron.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Iron Dwelling Slugs will not allow this slug to be removed from his home. This is the rarest breed of slug. The iron dwelling slug was thought to be extinct when wash and wear dress clothing was invented. We must study it and learn its breeding habits.

The slug could actually be homeless. He doesn't have a shell. Maybe you should have some compassion for the poor little guy and let him stay in the iron until he can sort out a new shell. Might be going through a tough time at the moment, don't judge ok! Slug life is hard!

Have you tried asking the slug to come out?

Have you tried turning it off and back on again?

Start building apartments around the iron he can't afford then raise the slug's rent and force him to move.

The slug is actually doing performance art for its BFA. Stand back and act like you understand its intentions with the project. Something about isolation and technology.

This is no longer an iron. Possession is nine tenths of the law and your old iron is now the home of one almighty sassy slug. Irons are cheap. Go to whatever your country's version of Walmart is and buy another iron. Put this one aside as your annual "save the animals” donation.

Since he entered the iron illegally, I'm sure Trump will have him deported for you in the next couple months. To prevent this from happening in the future, you need to build a bigger ironing board.

I don't want no slug. A slug is a bug that can't get no love from me. Hanging out the passenger side of his best friend's iron, trying to holler at me.

This slug is clearly suffering from depression. How any of you can joke about his illness is barbaric. Shell envy is very common in slugs when they are surrounded by snails, their reinforced counterparts. This often causes the slug to seek refuge within common household appliances in a futile attempt to substitute a shell. You must build up its confidence by using reassuring language and positive affirmations.

Do not try and remove the slug, that's impossible. Instead, only try to realise the truth... there is no slug. Then you'll see that it is not the slug that needs to be removed, it is only yourself.

Get another slug and put lipstick, a blonde wig and high heels on it and then employ that slug to lure it out by saying something like "ooh la la la”.

Has no one ever thought about how the poor iron feels? Here this slug just violated its privacy, humiliated the iron and now it's going to get tossed out on the streets. This iron was going places, had a bright future ahead of it: A full ride scholarship to Appliance State, a shoe in for the draft and a long promising career in the Laundry League. Now one careless mistake has ruined it all!

If it doesn't come out when you ask it to, it's quite possible that it's either deaf, or doesn't understand English. In your spare time, take up some new language courses. It's pretty much beneficial, both ways. You learned something new, and you got the slug out. Win/win.

Unfortunately there were no updates on whether the slug made its way out of the iron or not.