Internet erupts over Musk’s baby name

Elon Musk and Grimes have chosen a very unconventional name for their newborn son: X Æ A-12.

After the Tesla CEO announced the birth of his child with the Canadian singer, a fan tweeted, "We need the name we literally need it".

Musk, 48, responded, "X Æ A-12 Musk," with no explanation. He also shared two photos of the newborn - one with a filter of tattoos on the baby's face.

Elon Musk shared these photos of his newborn son.

Don’t worry, those tattoos aren’t real.

One person on Twitter appeared to guess the pronunciation correctly because the tech guru liked their tweet, which said, "X Ash Archangel?"

The tweet also showed a screenshot of a Wikipedia page that explained Æ is a ligature (a character consisting of two or more joined letters) created by combining the letters a and e, named ash. The A-12 is thought to be in reference to the CIA aircraft Lockheed A-12, which was codenamed Archangel.

X Æ A-12 is pronounced by poppin’ your knuckles — ken™ (@fleetbottle) May 5, 2020

Congratulations to @elonmusk on the birth of his new son #X_Æ_A_12 which we understand to be pronounced Barry — LifeOnApsu (@ApsuOn) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 first day of at pre school pic.twitter.com/dzwnDBYS3U — 007🏳️‍🌈 (@angiesey02) May 5, 2020

"HEY X Æ A-12, SAY BEEP BEEP BOOP BAP BEEP BEEP BEEP BOOP" pic.twitter.com/fcNuvKSUXt — Aschmann (@tariqashourr) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12: 01101000 00011001 01101101 00100000 01101001 01110101 01101110 01100111 01110010 01111101



his mom: wtf he say



elon musk: he hungry — Clark🙄💕🌏☄️ (@OprahSide) May 5, 2020

guarantee that future teachers will pronounce X Æ A-12 perfectly yet still completely butcher the pronunciation of foreign names — brown anna kendrick (@meeracleshappen) May 5, 2020

X Æ A -12 is the gamer tag you end up with after spending 30 minutes trying to come up with one that isn’t already taken — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) May 5, 2020

Another person speculated on Twitter that the name is Xavier, writing, "So I feel like a genius for breaking the code to Elon Musk and Grimes baby boys name. It's Xavier. X-a, then 1 in mandarin is 'yee' and 2 is 'er.' Thank you for listening to me, a stable genius."

However, Musk already has a son named Xavier. He has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

X Æ A-12 is Grimes' first child. The 32-year-old singer has not commented on her son's name on social media.

It is unclear whether Musk was joking about the name or whether that is their son's actual name. However, public figures naming their child unusual monikers is not out of the realm of possibility in Hollywood.

Musk and Grimes' reps did not immediately return our requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Internet erupts over Musk's baby name