Internationally-famous author enjoys family holiday in Bundy

SHE'S the author of Australian classic Puberty Blues but - other than the water - there was nothing blue about Kathy Lette's trip to Bundaberg with her three sisters this week.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said it was great to share a slice of Bundaberg hospitality with the international celebrity.

Lette wrote Puberty Blues with Gabrielle Carey when she was 17 and the story has since been adapted to film and a mini-series, while Lette has gone on to pen another 14 books.

Ms Reid said Lette was on a Queensland road trip with her sisters to celebrate her recent 60th birthday, reliving some of the family holiday experiences they had as kids growing up in Australia, with sun, sand, surf.

"While in the region, she was able to explore the historical Childers, experience snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef with a day trip to Lady Elliot Island, a customised food and drink experience with Bundy Food Tours to meet some of our producers and, of course, meet some of our cutest residents, with eight clutches of hatchlings emerging from their sandy nests on Mon Repos beach the night Kathy joined the ranger-guided turtle encounter tour,” Ms Reid said.

"With so many extraordinary assets to share in the Bundaberg region, we are really grateful to be able to showcase these to visiting media to gain global publicity for the destination.

"I really congratulate our proactive industry for going over and above when being presented opportunities like this.

"For example, Dale & Kylie at C Bargara were pleased to welcome Kathy and her sisters to the resort on Bargara's esplanade, with a local produce basket waiting for them in their room on check-in.”

Mikayla Haupt