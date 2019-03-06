Premier calls for more women in politics

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for more women in politics and has raised concerns over the prime minister's judgment of Julie Bishop's 'killer high heels'.

Addressing the United Nations International Women's Day breakfast in Brisbane this morning, the premier spoke of the importance of empowering women in all walks of life, especially in politics as more women continue to retire as the election draws closer.

"You will notice there are a number of federal retirements at this election, including Julie Bishop - 21 years in parliament, six as our foreign affairs minister, chair for the United nations Security Council, Deputy leader of the Liberal Party," she said.

"I have personally met Julie Bishop - I have admired the way she conducted herself on the world stage. But how is her resignation treated? Sometimes the simple addition of killer high heels and a fresh manicure can make waving through the madness, just that little bit easier.

"Or perhaps the prime minister responding to her announcement saying her successor will have 'big shoes to fill but we all know Julie had the best shoes in parliament'. Let me say to each and every one of you today - it's not the shoes that you stand in, it's what you as individuals stand for."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Brisbane International Woman's Day Breakfast, South Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Ms Palaszczuk said Australia was going backwards when it was compared with other nation's women balance in politics.

"If you count the proportion of women in political life and compare it across 193 countries, Australia ranked 20th in 2001. We slipped to 40th in 2014 and last year we were 50th. That's not progress, in fact, that's going backwards,"

"These challenges we face are in politics. You can't be what you can't see, which makes having women leaders in the community, in business and in politics so very important.

"Although we know women have come far in the past century, I think we can agree we have far to go."

The premier proudly said her cabinet is 50 per cent women as she believed they must set the example, saying they were making progress in Queensland across many areas including healthcare, education and equal pay.

Ambassador for Women and Girls Dr Sharman Stone. Picture: AAP

Other speakers at the event included Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ambassador for Women and Girls Dr Sharman Stone, who put her support behind the premier, recalling the times other women have been given 'poison chalices'.

"What a wonderful thing to have a woman premier - we've had them before but sometimes we have given them the poison chalices," she said.

Dr Stone said it was important to embrace this year's theme of 'more powerful together', and said men and women will be stronger once they work together.