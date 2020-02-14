Menu
Bundaberg residents can expect to receive one of these today, after being voted one of the most romantic cities in Australia.
News

International supplier ranks Bundaberg most romantic city

Rhylea Millar
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG has been revealed as the third most romantic city in the country.

A recent study conducted by Picodi.com revealed that Bundaberg residents love to love.

The research which was based on internet searches made in the area, showed Bundy locals Google romantic terms such as ‘Valentine’s Day’, ‘love confession’, ‘flowers’ and ‘love’ more than almost every other Australian city.

Bundaberg was ranked third out of 46 Australian cities, placing behind just two others, Launceston and Darwin.

The ranking also saw Bundaberg beat all capital cities, with Brisbane ranked at fifth place, followed by Sydney and Melbourne and 19 and 20.

Research was conducted between January and February last year, during what is typically the most romantic time of the year, in the lead up to Valentine’s Day.

The 46 cities included in the study were selected based on their population size, which consists of more than 30,000 residents.

Picodi is a website that offers well-known brands at discounted prices and services an international market.

To see the full list of most romantic city rankings, visit picodi.com.

