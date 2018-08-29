International sugar competition fires up

BRIGHT NIGHT: The flames leap high into the air over the cane.

BRIGHT NIGHT: The flames leap high into the air over the cane.

DEAN Cayley is a man of the land. A third-generation cane farmer, he has been working on the family farm since he was old enough to drive a tractor at age six.

On Tuesday night, Dean and his staff conducted a routine burn on his 150ha Alloway property to remove built-up cane trash.

"It's just a lot easier for us to manage irrigation and the water of the farm, we flood irrigate and we find that we can use less water and use the water more efficiently than trying to pump it through the trash,” Mr Cayley said.

Dean Cayley Lighting up the cane. Brian Cassidy

Although he is no stranger to hard times, Dean said this year had been a challenge for many cane growers and farmers.

"Weather wise it is spot on. we haven't lost any days due to wet weather,” he said.

"But the down side to that is the crop is dropping off, because we have had no rain during the crushing - so the actual tonnage is dropping back.”

Dean is concerned by the low price of sugar.

"Not only does our tonnage drop back, but the sugar prices are also at a world-record low. It's actually below production costs, so it's actually a bit of a double hit for us,” he said.

"The sugar prices were fantastic last year, but this year it's basically more than halved our income.”

FAMILY TRADITION: Kate Baulch continues the family farming tradition. Brian Cassidy

Dean said the low prices were due to countries such as India selling subsidised sugar, and a 10 million tonne surplus of product.

"Until we use that surplus up the sugar prices will remain low,” he said.

A peanut grower for almost 10 years, Dean said he would diversify his crops to keep income flowing.

"I will probably grow more peanuts. I am a firm believer that you have to keep your cane production up because it (prices) could change from one year to the next,” he said.