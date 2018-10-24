Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Miss Rodeo America Keri Sheffield, town crier Bob Townshend and Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek.
Miss Rodeo America Keri Sheffield, town crier Bob Townshend and Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek. Wife Creative/Amy Walker
News

International rodeo royalty lands in Warwick

Michael Nolan
by
23rd Oct 2018 5:21 PM | Updated: 24th Oct 2018 12:17 PM

INTERNATIONAL rodeo royalty has landed in Warwick.

Miss Rodeo America Keri Sheffield and Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek arrived in Warwick this afternoon and were greeted by town crier, Bob Townshend.

Tracy Vellacott is chaperoning the ladies on their visit.

She said they had a big week of public engagements ahead.

"We've been flogging them so they are a little weary," she said

"They were doing radio interviews in Toowoomba this morning, visited the Cobb and Co Museum and had a walk through Queens Park."

While in Warwick, Mr Townshend spoke to the women about the town's history and what makes Warwick unique.

Later this evening the women will attend the Rodeo Heritage dinner where they will induct Pat Speedy, Wally Woods, Bob Holder and the late Tom Willoughby into the APRA Hall of Fame.

Miss Rodeo Tour Schedule

Wednesday, October 24

12.45pm: Bluebird Cafe. Lunch and meeting the public.

4.30pm: Warwick Rodeo, signing autographs.

6pm: Grand Entry at the Warwick Rodeo.

Thursday, October 25

8.30am: Warwick West State School visit.

4.30pm: Warwick Rodeo.

6pm: Grand Entry at the Rodeo.

Friday, October 26

9.30am: Talgai Homestead tour and morning tea.

4.30pm: Warwick Rodeo.

6pm: Grand Entry at the Warwick Rodeo.

editors picks miss rodeo america miss rodeo canada warwick rodeo and campdraft warwick rodeo and campdraft 2018
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    premium_icon Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    Crime A FORMER soldier choked his partner until she blacked out. Then he stomped on her head.

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Careers Hiring begins for the cashless debit card initiative

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:34 PM
    Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    premium_icon Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    Breaking Groundbreaking evidence in murder inquest given

    Smith creates history as she becomes president

    premium_icon Smith creates history as she becomes president

    Sport Janine Smith becomes first women's boss at the club

    Local Partners