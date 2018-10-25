International pianist set to perform in Bundaberg

IF YOU love the sound of a piano, you won't want to miss the upcoming performance by Russian pianist Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev

Tarasevich-Nikolaev was the runner-up in the prestigious Sydney International Piano Competition in 2016 and is set to perform in Bundaberg early next month.

On Wednesday, November 7 at 7pm, Tarasevich-Nikolaev will be visiting Bundaberg as part of a national tour organised by the promoters of Sydney interenational competition.

The competition attracts competitors from all over the world every four years.

The performance by Tarasevich-Nikolaev will be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Woongarra St and tickets will be on sale at the parish office (9am-1pm) beforehand and at the door on the evening of the concert.

Ticket prices for adults are $45, concession tickets are $40 and student tickets are $25.

A glass of wine or soft drink is included. For more information on Tarasevich-Nikolaev's Bundaberg performance phone 4151 3128.