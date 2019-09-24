Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 5 Entrance Island, Bokarina, which backs onto Lake Kawana, was built in 2017 by its current owners.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 5 Entrance Island, Bokarina, which backs onto Lake Kawana, was built in 2017 by its current owners.
Property

International eyes focus on exclusive resort-style mansion

Matty Holdsworth
24th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> Bargain hunt: 80 homes for less than $400k

>> Fears for Noosa's future after short-term pain

A MULTI-million-dollar mansion sitting on a rare 2000sq m block inside in an exclusive island estate is creating a swarm of international inquiries.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 5 Entrance Island, Bokarina, which backs onto Lake Kawana, was built in 2017 by its current owners.

Jennifer Trafford Property agent Jennifer Trafford said the home had a resort-style feel to it, and loomed large when driving over the Lake Kawana Boulevard bridge.

She said it was part of an iconic estate, with the property completed with palm trees, lap and kid's pools, media room and outdoor entertainment.

5 Entrance Island, Bokarina is on the market for offers more than $2.4m. .
5 Entrance Island, Bokarina is on the market for offers more than $2.4m. .

"What the developers achieved in that estate is absolutely fantastic," Ms Trafford said.

"This property has had local interest but more coming internationally and interstate.

She said Bokarina was a great suburb to buy in considering all the development happening in the area.

Ms Trafford and her business partner Scott have built and lived right across the Coast for the past 31 years, including at Twin Waters, Pelican Waters and Minyama.

5 Entrance Island, Bokarina.
5 Entrance Island, Bokarina.

She said the quality of the package compared to Mooloolah Island's homes but with more value for money.

"It's relaxing, peaceful, quiet and you're so close to everything so you can just duck out," she said.

"You can walk to the hospital (or) to the beach under Nicklin Way.

"It's good value for money in such a good area.

"Where else can you get this much land close to the beach? Tanawha or Forest Glen maybe?"

More Stories

bokarina entrance island jennifer trafford property property real estate sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bundy businessman puts hand up for 2020 council election

    premium_icon Bundy businessman puts hand up for 2020 council election

    News WITH local government elections on the horizon for the early part of next year, the first candidate has stepped forward.

    GROWING GAP: Bundy fails 3 out of 5 factors for liveability

    premium_icon GROWING GAP: Bundy fails 3 out of 5 factors for liveability

    News New report compares the thoughts of residents

    Daughter's act of love for the deceased

    premium_icon Daughter's act of love for the deceased

    News Call for community to get involved in clean-up

    Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    premium_icon Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    News Public servants will receive a $1250 taxpayer-funded bonus