Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - BUSTED: Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped an international driver on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - BUSTED: Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped an international driver on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone. NSW Police
Crime

International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Aug 2019 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER on an international licence was stopped by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly speeding 50km/h over the limit.

About 7.30am on Wednesday morning, a Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officer was travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom when a silver Toyota Aurion was detected travelling south at allegedly 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle, and the driver produced an international driver's licence.

The driver was issued with an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, and his licence privileges were suspended in NSW for six months.

The vehicle's plates were not seized as they were registered in Queensland.

clarence crime international licence speeding traffic and highway patrol
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clive waiting for call that will change his life

    premium_icon Clive waiting for call that will change his life

    Health BUNDABERG resident Clive Byers is currently waiting on a phone call that could change his life for the better.

    • 22nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Southern visitor surge proves a big hit for Bargara business

    premium_icon Southern visitor surge proves a big hit for Bargara business

    Business Influx of visitors forcing Bargara Golf Club to expand fixture times

    • 22nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Big dollars poured into turtle centre

    premium_icon Big dollars poured into turtle centre

    Politics Mon Repos turtle hatchery allocated extra money from state govt

    • 22nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy breakfast duo finalists in national radio awards

    premium_icon Bundy breakfast duo finalists in national radio awards

    Entertainment 'Nice surprise' for popular local DJs

    • 22nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM