International dam expert in town for Paradise fact finding mission

A DAM engineering expert is in Bundaberg on a fact-finding mission with growers and key stakeholders as part of a “truly independent” study commissioned by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers into future options for Paradise Dam.

US-based Paul Rizzo, the chief technical officer at specialist engineering firm Rizzo International, has more than 50 years’ experience in geotechnical and civil engineering, specifically dams, water resources and infrastructure projects.

Dam owner Sunwater is in the process of lowering Paradise’s spillway by 5m, reducing its capacity, due to concerns about the integrity of the dam structure.

The 300,000ML roller compacted concrete dam on the Burnett River was built in 2005.

As an international expert in the field of safety evaluations and rehabilitation of dams, Rizzo International’s engineering report will assess possible remediation options for the future of Paradise Dam.

The study will also include an independent review of Sunwater’s technical reports on Paradise Dam by GHD and Tatro Hinds.

BFVG managing director Bree Grima said the organisation would provide the final report to irrigators, Sunwater, the State Government, Building Queensland and industry bodies.

“The report by Rizzo International will provide a truly independent expert view about the options for Paradise Dam including some which have not been considered by Sunwater and the State Government,” Ms Grima said.

“Water security gives the Wide Bay region a critical competitive advantage for agricultural production, and whatever decision is made about the future of Paradise Dam needs to protect that position and support community safety as well as our economic prosperity.”

