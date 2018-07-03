Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Smith has paid a heavy price for the ball-tampering scandal.
Steve Smith has paid a heavy price for the ball-tampering scandal.
Cricket

ICC announces huge new punishments for ball-tampering

3rd Jul 2018 4:59 PM

THE International Cricket Council has adopted tougher sanctions against players who are found guilty of ball-tampering after the scandal involving Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Following discussions at its annual conference in Dublin, world cricket's governing body increased the maximum level of punishment for the offence of "changing the condition of the ball", so that culpable players can be banned for six Test matches or 12 one-day internationals.

Ball-tampering came under the spotlight when Cricket Australia suspended Smith and Warner from international cricket for a year and Bancroft for nine months following their actions during a Test against South Africa in March.

"It is vital that there is a strong deterrent to both players and administrators to ensure we have high standards of conduct in our game. We have more than a billion fans and we must not give any of them any reason to doubt the high levels of integrity within our sport," ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement.

The ICC applied its previous code-of-conduct sanctions after the South Africa incident, handing a one-Test ban to Smith and giving three demerit points to Bancroft.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was hit with a one-Test ban after being found guilty of ball-tampering in the second Test against the West Indies in June.

Related Items

Show More
ball tampering cameron bancroft david warner dinesh chandimal icc international cricket council shashank manohar steve smith

Top Stories

    SUPREME COURT: Bundy firm's $14K debt claim brought to judge

    premium_icon SUPREME COURT: Bundy firm's $14K debt claim brought to judge

    Offbeat A BUNDABERG firm that is owed more than $14,000 by a construction group has filed for the debtor company to be wound up in the Supreme Court.

    Man wins $10K after massive weight loss transformation

    premium_icon Man wins $10K after massive weight loss transformation

    Offbeat Man shares how he shed a whopping 25kg in eight weeks

    • 3rd Jul 2018 5:14 PM
    Bundy crim's desperate cat and mouse game to avoid police

    premium_icon Bundy crim's desperate cat and mouse game to avoid police

    Crime Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams committed 44 offences to avoid cops

    Car park a concern in turtle plan

    premium_icon Car park a concern in turtle plan

    Environment Concerns about trees being cut at Mon Repos

    Local Partners