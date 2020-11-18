INTERACTIVE MAP: Snake bites in Bundy region
SNAKES are on the move as the weather warms up and a number of bites have been recorded by emergency crews.
And while some have been in bushy or farming areas, some have been a little closer to town.
The NewsMail caught up with both an expert snake catcher and a local vet to ask the best advice for dealing with the slithery reptiles.
On October 17, a woman in her 30s was hospitalised with a snake bite from Moore Park Beach, while 10 days later a man in his 30s was airlifted off Fraser Island after being bitten at Eurong.
On November 1, a person was taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake at Buxton.
Ten days later, a worker on a citrus farm, Emma Robinson, was bitten by a snake and flown to hospital.
Just five days later, a snake bit a man in his 20s at the intersection of Targo and Quay Sts.
If you spot a snake:
There are 25 types of snakes in the region.
Remain calm, watch it from a safe distance and call a licensed snake catcher.
If your pet is bitten or you suspect it may have been:
Seek vet advice as soon as possible, and be aware that pets can sometimes be bitten and not show symptoms for hours later.
Snake bite tips from the Queensland Ambulance Service:
- Assume all snakes are venomous
- Call Triple Zero (000) immediately
- Reassure the patient by telling them help is on the way, keeping them calm and restricting unnecessary movement will prevent the venom from spreading throughout their system
- Don't wash around the wound - hospitals may decide to test the venom to assist with accurate snake identification
- Use bandages from a first aid kit, start by wrapping over the bite site and then work your way up the limb
- Use additional bandages to wrap from the extremities (fingers or toes) upward to the bite site
- Wrap the bandages firmly, like you would for a sprained ankle
- After bandaging, splint the limb to reduce further movement