INTERACTIVE MAP: Location of every traffic camera in Bundy
DO YOU know where your local fixed speed cameras are?
These are Bundaberg's combined red light and speed cameras:
- Takalvan Street at the intersection with Bourbong Street, Bundaberg west
- Takalvan Street at the intersection with Johanna Blvd, Kensington
- Takalvan Street at the intersection with Walker Street, Millbank
- Walker Street at the intersection with Takalvan Street, Bundaberg West
