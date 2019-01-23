Menu
INTERACTIVE MAP: Location of every traffic camera in Bundy

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jan 2019 1:33 PM
DO YOU know where your local fixed speed cameras are?

These are Bundaberg's combined red light and speed cameras:

  • Takalvan Street at the intersection with Bourbong Street, Bundaberg west
  • Takalvan Street at the intersection with Johanna Blvd, Kensington
  • Takalvan Street at the intersection with Walker Street, Millbank
  • Walker Street at the intersection with Takalvan Street, Bundaberg West

For a full list of cameras across the state, head here

 

