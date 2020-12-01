INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

Look no further because here’s our list of the Bundaberg addresses with Christmas lights this year.

IT’S the most magical time of the year and what better way to celebrate the start of December than by venturing out and enjoying the wonder of our local Christmas light displays.

Look no further, because here’s our list so far for 2020:

And don’t forget, if you’ve got an address to add, email me at rhylea.millar@news.com.au

ASHFIELD

Longview Street

Wedgeleaf Place

AVENELL HEIGHTS

McCarthy Street

Honeybee Court

9 McLachlan Drive

Chancellor Drive

Bamsey Court

34 Anderson Street

21 Morshead Street

172 McCarthy Road

AVOCA

6 The boulevard

Hilltop Parade

98 Dittmann Road

BARGARA

Trinity Close Street

2 Birdwood Crescent

7 Trinity Close

BRANYAN

Neville Drive

41 Palmerston Drive

68 Neville Drive

BUNDABERG

Kensington Street

Duncraigen Street

9 Maryborough Street

BUNDABERG EAST

Thomas Healy Drive

8 Eaves Court

Cunnington Street

Kent Street

BUNDABERG NORTH

Cameron Street

Cottel Street

Hinkler Avenue

84 Foster Drive

Phillips Street

BUNDABERG SOUTH

Wyper Street

29 Pitt Street

CORAL COVE

20 Brandon Court

78 Barolin Esplanade

GIN GIN

15 King Street

7 Mulgrave Street

INNES PARK

Compass Avenue and Sextant Drive

KALKIE

Gill Place

Torrisi Place

KEPNOCK

Greenwood Street

Wilson Street

44 Scotton Street

MIRIAM VALE

10 Larson Street

NORVILLE

108 Branyan Street

2 Lovett Street

Stedman Street

SVENSSON HEIGHTS

Leeson Street

THABEBAN

48 Searle Street

WALKERVALE