INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays
IT’S the most magical time of the year and what better way to celebrate the start of December than by venturing out and enjoying the wonder of our local Christmas light displays.
Look no further, because here’s our list so far for 2020:
And don’t forget, if you’ve got an address to add, email me at rhylea.millar@news.com.au
ASHFIELD
- Longview Street
- Wedgeleaf Place
AVENELL HEIGHTS
- McCarthy Street
- Honeybee Court
- 9 McLachlan Drive
- Chancellor Drive
- Bamsey Court
- 34 Anderson Street
- 21 Morshead Street
- 172 McCarthy Road
AVOCA
- 6 The boulevard
- Hilltop Parade
- 98 Dittmann Road
BARGARA
- Trinity Close Street
- 2 Birdwood Crescent
- 7 Trinity Close
BRANYAN
- Neville Drive
- 41 Palmerston Drive
- 68 Neville Drive
BUNDABERG
- Kensington Street
- Duncraigen Street
- 9 Maryborough Street
BUNDABERG EAST
- Thomas Healy Drive
- 8 Eaves Court
- Cunnington Street
- Kent Street
BUNDABERG NORTH
- Cameron Street
- Cottel Street
- Hinkler Avenue
- 84 Foster Drive
- Phillips Street
BUNDABERG SOUTH
- Wyper Street
- 29 Pitt Street
CORAL COVE
- 20 Brandon Court
- 78 Barolin Esplanade
GIN GIN
- 15 King Street
- 7 Mulgrave Street
INNES PARK
- Compass Avenue and Sextant Drive
KALKIE
- Gill Place
- Torrisi Place
KEPNOCK
- Greenwood Street
- Wilson Street
- 44 Scotton Street
MIRIAM VALE
- 10 Larson Street
NORVILLE
- 108 Branyan Street
- 2 Lovett Street
- Stedman Street
SVENSSON HEIGHTS
- Leeson Street
THABEBAN
- 48 Searle Street
WALKERVALE
- 4 Buzza Street
- 46A High Street