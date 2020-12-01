Menu
News

INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

Rhylea Millar
1st Dec 2020 12:00 PM
IT’S the most magical time of the year and what better way to celebrate the start of December than by venturing out and enjoying the wonder of our local Christmas light displays.

Look no further, because here’s our list so far for 2020:
And don’t forget, if you’ve got an address to add, email me at rhylea.millar@news.com.au

ASHFIELD

  • Longview Street
  • Wedgeleaf Place

AVENELL HEIGHTS

  • McCarthy Street
  • Honeybee Court
  • 9 McLachlan Drive
  • Chancellor Drive
  • Bamsey Court
  • 34 Anderson Street
  • 21 Morshead Street
  • 172 McCarthy Road

AVOCA

  • 6 The boulevard
  • Hilltop Parade
  • 98 Dittmann Road

BARGARA

  • Trinity Close Street
  • 2 Birdwood Crescent
  • 7 Trinity Close

BRANYAN

  • Neville Drive
  • 41 Palmerston Drive
  • 68 Neville Drive

BUNDABERG

  • Kensington Street
  • Duncraigen Street
  • 9 Maryborough Street

BUNDABERG EAST

  • Thomas Healy Drive
  • 8 Eaves Court
  • Cunnington Street
  • Kent Street

BUNDABERG NORTH

  • Cameron Street
  • Cottel Street
  • Hinkler Avenue
  • 84 Foster Drive
  • Phillips Street

BUNDABERG SOUTH

  • Wyper Street
  • 29 Pitt Street

CORAL COVE

  • 20 Brandon Court
  • 78 Barolin Esplanade

GIN GIN

  • 15 King Street
  • 7 Mulgrave Street

INNES PARK

  • Compass Avenue and Sextant Drive

KALKIE

  • Gill Place
  • Torrisi Place

KEPNOCK

  • Greenwood Street
  • Wilson Street
  • 44 Scotton Street

MIRIAM VALE

  • 10 Larson Street

NORVILLE

  • 108 Branyan Street
  • 2 Lovett Street
  • Stedman Street

SVENSSON HEIGHTS

  • Leeson Street

THABEBAN

  • 48 Searle Street

WALKERVALE

  • 4 Buzza Street
  • 46A High Street

