Readers are fed up with hoons on our streets.
Readers are fed up with hoons on our streets. Annie Perets
INTERACTIVE MAP: 36 hooning hot spots across Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
by
20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community have nominated the 36 hot spots in the region they say are being targeted by hoons.

Bundaberg police are reminding locals that the best way to help catch hoons is by relaying licence plate number details to officers.

One of the biggest challenges for police is that hoons are often heard but not seen.

Number plate details are a big help to police as they can then identify drivers and compare complaints to others on file in order to help with their investigations.

Hoons can be reported by calling 134 666.

hooning police
Bundaberg News Mail

