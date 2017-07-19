Intensive frost on way as mercury drops with winter wind

FROST is on the way as gusts pick up and temperatures start to drop.

A complex pressure system will see a shiver through Bundaberg as gusty south-westerly winds set in.

"A complex low pressure system over the Tasman Sea will combine with a high pressure centre moving east over southern Australia to extend a much colder and drier air mass gradually north over much of the state in the wake of the trough,” a BOM forecaster said.

"Winds should then gradually decrease through Thursday as the low moves south-east to New Zealand.

"A weak upper level trough will extend some patchy cloud into the northern tropics over the next couple of days though with little to no rainfall expected.”

The passing of the low and movement of the high pressure system will send the mercury below double digits, with a nippy minimum of 9 degrees tomorrow, dropping to 7 degrees Friday, which would be the coldest day of the month so far.

However, it wouldn't be the coldest day of the year so far - that was June 9 when the minimum was 6.4 degrees.

While the wind is set to drop off by the end of the week, "extensive” morning frosts are likely through inland parts of southern, central and western districts from Thursday to Saturday.

The lowest temperature in Bundaberg was recorded in July 1963, when a chilly 0.8 degrees greeted the community.

Temperatures are forecast to warm late in the weekend into early next week.