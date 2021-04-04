INTENSE RAINFALL: Wet weather to lash Bundy, Fraser Coast

BoM has updated its weather warning for the Bundaberg region with the potential for intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life threatening flash flooding.

A new update from the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life threatening flash flooding to communities east of Bundaberg.

A subtropical low off the Capricornia Coast is forecast to combine with a strong upper level low and deepen while moving south towards Hervey Bay waters.

It is then expected to adopt a south to south easterly track early on Monday morning and move off the coast around Rainbow Beach or Noosa Heads during the day.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is likely to develop over areas between Seventeen Seventy and the Sunshine Coast later tonight and through Monday.

Six-hourly rainfall totals between 120mm and 160mm are likely in areas.

Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life threatening flash flooding and damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over communities east of about Bundaberg, Maryborough and Noosa Heads later tonight and through Monday.

Isolated six-hourly rainfall totals up to 250mm are possible, particularly over Fraser Island.

Dangerous surf is likely to develop about the Fraser Coast tonight, extending south to the Sunshine Coast on Monday morning and Moreton Bay Islands later in the day.

A Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments south of St Lawrence, extending inland to the Darling Downs.

Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Fraser Island, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Nambour, Rainbow Beach, Tiaro, Noosa Heads, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Island and Stradbroke Islands.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Surf Life Saving Australia recommends that you stay out of the water and stay well away from surf-exposed areas.

Check your property regularly for erosion or inundation by sea water, and if necessary raise goods and electrical items.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

