Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Intense rain system may morph into 200mm super storm

by Thomas Morgan
22nd Feb 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning communities in inland southern Queensland to brace for heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

A warning issued by BOM at 5am today urged residents in the Maranoa and Warrego and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Channel Country forecast districts to anticipate 50-100mm of rainfall in just six hours.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy told The Courier-Mail that localised areas impacted by thunderstorms could even see up to 200mm over that period.

It comes as a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria threatens to cross the Queensland and Northern Territory coasts as category two or three storm on Monday.

 

The severe weather warning, centred on the outback town of Charleville, said damaging winds and heavy rainfall were the result of a deepening surface trough, the same system which inundated southeast Queensland two weeks ago.

There was the potential for flash flooding between Saturday morning and Sunday.

Wind gusts of 90km/h were possible.

There were also flood warnings for inland catchments between Thargomindah and St George.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged residents not to drive through flooded roads.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rain weather weather forecast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Transport service accessible to all

        premium_icon Transport service accessible to all

        News When Gary Bourke stopped caring for his handicapped granddaughter he realised he had a lot of spare time and a van that was accessible to all.

        Bundaberg farmers to access drought funding

        premium_icon Bundaberg farmers to access drought funding

        News DROUGHT-STRICKEN farmers will have the opportunity to access payments of up to...

        Views from Bundaberg’s three mayoral options

        premium_icon Views from Bundaberg’s three mayoral options

        News IT IS day one of the election campaign for who will lead the Bundaberg Regional...

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY