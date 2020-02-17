‘Intense, fast moving’ storm warning

Many parts of Australia could see a dumping this week. Picture: Sky News Weather

Many parts of Australia could see a dumping this week. Picture: Sky News Weather

After a dramatic few weeks, there is still a whole lot of fury left in the weather, with "intense" and "fast moving" thunderstorms barrelling through southern and eastern parts of Australia over coming days.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth could all hear a rumble or two.

Further rain could also be on the cards later in the week and a tropical cyclone is potentially bubbling up off the north coast of Australia.

Thunderstorms rolled through Newcastle and the NSW central coast this morning and they won't be the only ones this week.

"As we move through Monday, storms are likely through parts of central and northern NSW," Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Rob Sharpe said.

"Into Tuesday, the storms will become pretty intense at times, especially in the afternoon where we'll see fast moving thunderstorms.

"That's because the mid-levels of the atmosphere are seeing the winds pick up so storms are racing down the coastal areas."

Monday could see some scattered showers in Sydney and possible storms in the city's north.

Tuesday is likely to be stormier across the city, particularly in the afternoon with a high of 29C.

Inland areas of NSW, including Dubbo and Tamworth, could see thunderstorms several days in a row as a trough moves slowly towards the coast.

Canberra may see some rain today with a high of 27C, then 29C tomorrow with the potential for a storm. Temperatures will be about 25C and mostly sunny later in the week.

Brisbane will have highs of 31C for the next few days; a storm is possible on Wednesday with a high of 34C.

The lull towards the end of the week on the east coast could be broken on the weekend.

"It looks like we will see a renewed burst of showers on the east coast and thunderstorms inland on the weekend with potential for isolated heavy falls," Mr Sharpe told news.com.au.

"The wild weather is not over yet."

A tropical low is likely to form in the Gulf of Carpentaria towards the end of the week.

"It is now a significant threat to become a tropical cyclone on the weekend," he said.

"The system is then likely to move into the Northern Territory, taking some severe weather with it."

On the weekend, storms are likely to continue over parts of the east coast with a possible cyclone in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture: Sky News Weather

The low should blow away the heatwave conditions that have struck Australia's north. Darwin is looking at highs of 34C this week and afternoon storms but there could be heavy rain later in the week as that low gathers steam.

VICTORIA, TASMANIA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA AND WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Further south, a trough deepening into a low-pressure system is focused on Victoria and Tasmania and that could also bring some hectic weather.

A high of 28C is expected in Melbourne today and 23C tomorrow when a storm is likely with heavy rain of up to 15mm. There will be rain on Wednesday but less of it, with highs of about 20C. Those storms could also pass into eastern Victorian and inland NSW.

It will be calmer in Hobart with highs about the 20C mark this week and some showers on Wednesday.

It will be a warm 29C in Adelaide today and then it will cool slightly with temperatures in the mid-twenties for most of the week with partly cloudy conditions.

Perth will be a hot 32C today, then 34C tomorrow and for much of the rest of the week. Mostly sunny with a possible storm on Wednesday.