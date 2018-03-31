Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Micky Davey tributes were posted on social media. Picture: Instagram
Micky Davey tributes were posted on social media. Picture: Instagram
Crime

Tributes flow for slain bikie

by Ben Graham
31st Mar 2018 5:02 PM

MICHAEL Davey's mates and family are posting emotional tributes to the slain bikie who was brutally gunned down two years ago.

The Rebels motorcycle club member known as "Ruthless" and the "Prince of Penrith" died aged 30 after he was shot multiple times outside a Kingswood home on this day in 2016.

Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram

Davey's mates posted pictures on Instagram today which show the tattooed Sydneysider posing in bars with friends, wearing Rebels patches and jewellery, and working out at the gym. One friend also posted a picture of themselves at the slain bikie's grave.

"2 years today we lost a true soldier, my best mate, my brother!" one of his friends posted along with a collection of pictures on Instagram. "I love and miss you every day."

Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram

Before his death, Davey took to Instagram himself and posted a chilling message which seemed to predict his downfall.

"I came into this world kick'n n scream'n while covered in some1 else's blood n I'm not afraid of leavin the same way," he wrote.

Davey, who had a young son, was shot in a driveway more than a 100m from where he was living with his girlfriend Sky.

Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram

Moments before his killing, The Daily Telegraph reports that Davey received a phone call from a "friend" prompting him to go outside before he was shot.

The bikie was jailed for manslaughter over the brutal bashing of a teenager in Emu Plains in 2002.

Aged just 17 at the time, Davey was convicted along with three others in 2005 and was released in October, 2006.

Davey's killer has never been caught and a spokesman for NSW police told news.com.au today that inquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram
Picture: Instagram
bikie death editors picks fatality michael davey social media tributes
SHOCK FOOTAGE: Man swings off bridge in suspended tinny

SHOCK FOOTAGE: Man swings off bridge in suspended tinny

News A VIDEO of a man "tinny bashing" at Bucca has gone viral, but it's a dangerous practice police condemn.

  • 31st Mar 2018 5:19 PM
Expert says Bundy airport needs to be renamed

Expert says Bundy airport needs to be renamed

Council News Do we need to honour Hinkler with a name change?

Most agree it's ok for men to do the heavy lifting

Most agree it's ok for men to do the heavy lifting

News Story draws a strong response from locals

  • 31st Mar 2018 4:39 PM
Highway works set to increase safety

Highway works set to increase safety

News Travel becomes safer heading north

  • 31st Mar 2018 4:47 PM

Local Partners