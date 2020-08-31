Instagram expert to hold workshop for Bundy businesswomen

WHEN country wedding photographer Edwina Robertson found herself without as much business as usual in the wake of Covid-19, she decided to turn the downturn into something positive.

Miss Robertson launched Woman Making Gravy, an initiative to help businesswomen make the most of Instagram, using knowledge she had applied successfully to her own business.

Miss Robertson has taught students from around the country and around the world, but is passionate about smaller communities and helping empower women within them.

“I’m wanting to give back more to rural and regional communities,” she said.

She will bring a 90-minute workshop to the region tomorrow, starting at 6pm.

Participants will learn how to get traction and get more sales online.

“Instagram and Facebook are so vital, not just for creating sustainability in a business, but for reaching other people,” she said.

With her wedding photography business, Miss Robertson had more than 20,000 followers.

But since taking on her new endeavour, she has found delight in seeing women improve in their businesses large and small.

One such client had a grazing platter business that suffered during the pandemic.

Miss Robertson said the workshop helped pivot the woman’s business into one that was more successful than before Covid-19.

“We taught her to pivot her business to do things like scones that people could have at home,” she said.

“We can’t rely on foot traffic anymore and we have to have credibility online, it’s really the way of the future.”

Miss Robertson said anyone was welcome to sign up for the workshop.

“You can be as green as possible with Instagram or quite knowledgeable, you’re going to learn something,” she said.

To find out more and to book, visit Women Making Gravy on Facebook or Instagram.