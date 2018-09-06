Instagram breach lands Gympie man in court

Instagram breach

A GYMPIE man who sent an Instagram message to his former partner wanted to discuss his son, but knew this breached a no-contact provision of a Domestic Violence Order, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The man, who cannot be named, told the court he had reacted emotionally after his son sent him a copy of an abusive message. The court was told an ongoing custody battle had contributed to the offence. He was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

Crash not so bad

EMERGENCY crews were relieved yesterday morning to attend a two-vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd which involved no serious damage or injury.

The crash, at Ross Creek, during the morning traffic peak involved a Hyundai sedan and a Mitsubishi tray-back utility, both travelling east-bound.

Petrol thief

A HERVEY Bay man initially charged with a relatively minor shoplifting charge found himself in more serious trouble after police checked his record, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Jason Aaron Tinson, 43, pleaded guilty to stealing after a previous conviction.

He was fined $500 for $18 worth of petrol he took from a Gympie service station on July 2.

And he had to pay for the petrol as part of the sentence imposed by magistrate Andrew Sinclair on Monday.

Case transferred

VARSITY Lakes man, Scott William Healy, who admitted stealing four tool sets from Bunnings had his case adjourned to Brisbane for a guilty plea when the case came before Gympie Magistrates Court.